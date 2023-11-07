Hoylecohen LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

