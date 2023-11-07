Humacyte (HUMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Humacyte to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $2,098,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,420,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,667,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $2,098,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,420,562 shares in the company, valued at $34,667,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,799,596 shares of company stock worth $11,938,837. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Humacyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

