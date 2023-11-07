Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

H stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

