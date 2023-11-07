Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
