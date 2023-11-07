Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,075,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,455,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

