Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.47 million.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

