IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

IDYA stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 111,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,376. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $609,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

