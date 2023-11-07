Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 28,817 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

