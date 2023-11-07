Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

