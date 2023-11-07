Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

