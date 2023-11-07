Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,359. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.