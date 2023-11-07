Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

