Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,088 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $277.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.07 and a 200 day moving average of $305.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

