Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

