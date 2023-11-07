Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after acquiring an additional 407,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.