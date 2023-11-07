Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Coursera worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,824 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COUR opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 20,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,806.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,806.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $30,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,636 shares of company stock worth $10,681,286 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

