Ieq Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
