Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.87 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

