Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 2.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.11.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

