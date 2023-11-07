Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Inari Medical worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 61.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 72,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $458,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $458,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,398 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

