INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.80 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Stock Performance
VATE opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. INNOVATE has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
