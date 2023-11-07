INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.80 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

VATE opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. INNOVATE has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INNOVATE

About INNOVATE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of INNOVATE by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of INNOVATE by 554.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,350,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INNOVATE by 549.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 553,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

