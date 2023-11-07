Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases 1,228,571 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones bought 1,228,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,999.99 ($27,922.07).

Cazaly Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

