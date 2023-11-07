Insider Buying: Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Acquires 383,522 Shares of Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Johnston purchased 383,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,477.23 ($13,946.25).

Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

