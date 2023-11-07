Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).

Gregory Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

About SHAPE Australia

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

