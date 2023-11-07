Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).
Gregory Miles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Gregory Miles bought 10,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).
SHAPE Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.
SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend
About SHAPE Australia
SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SHAPE Australia
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.