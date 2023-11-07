Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. 461,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

