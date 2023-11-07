International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 35,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day moving average of $188.37.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

