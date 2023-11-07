International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys New Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.85. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

