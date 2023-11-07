International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $544,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 63,110 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

