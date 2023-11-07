International Biotechnology Trust PLC Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

