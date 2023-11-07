International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases Shares of 68,877 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 2.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

