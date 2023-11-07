International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 184,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

