International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 65,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

