International Biotechnology Trust PLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.