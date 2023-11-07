International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.66 on December 9th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, December 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %
IBM opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
