International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.66 on December 9th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, December 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

IBM opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

