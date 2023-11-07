International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

