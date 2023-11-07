International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,218. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

