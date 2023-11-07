International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.34, but opened at $77.98. International Flavors & Fragrances shares last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 465,413 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

