Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.48 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

