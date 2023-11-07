Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.56% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $28,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,921. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

