Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 8.93% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIZ. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

