Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.21 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.45.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.