Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $18,471,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $5,119,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,639,824. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

