Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

