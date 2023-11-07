Invesco Solar ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,717 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 4,381 put options.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 283,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,687. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

