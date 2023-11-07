Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,838.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $886,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. 1,243,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

