Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

