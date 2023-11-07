Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2023 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/13/2023 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

9/21/2023 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/13/2023 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. 1,005,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,295 shares of company stock worth $3,692,464 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

