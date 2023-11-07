Investment House LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

LIN stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $395.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

