Investment House LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,347 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,915,803. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

