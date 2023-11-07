Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 3.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 3.0 %

Intuit stock traded up $15.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.74. 398,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.44. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.13 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

