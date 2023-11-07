Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 215,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.